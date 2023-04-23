Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

GDXJ opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

