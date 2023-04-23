Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCEF opened at $18.15 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

