Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

