Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

