Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOTG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

The VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (MOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Wide Moat Focus index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

