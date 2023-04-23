Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,555,000 after acquiring an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $151.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.40. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

