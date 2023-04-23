Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $61.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

