Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.