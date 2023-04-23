Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

