Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $224,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,329.56 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,483.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,299.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,290.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

