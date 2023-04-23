Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $231,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 44.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SAP from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.81.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $133.95 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.