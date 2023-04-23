Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $88.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.