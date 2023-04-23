Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,362 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after buying an additional 316,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,909,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,590,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,048,000 after buying an additional 70,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

