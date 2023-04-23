Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 161 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

