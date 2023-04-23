Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.