Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,291,000 after acquiring an additional 344,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average is $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.97%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

