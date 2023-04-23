Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $165.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $344.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

