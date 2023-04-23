Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $248.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

