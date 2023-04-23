Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 624 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,120,328. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

RBLX opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

