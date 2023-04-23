Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 994 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

OMC stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

