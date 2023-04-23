Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,664,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.89.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

