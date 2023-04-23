CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,218 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,726.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,073 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Bank of America raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

