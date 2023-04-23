Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

