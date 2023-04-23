Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $43.43.

Insider Activity

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

