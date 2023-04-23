Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Lowered to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.3 %

CENTA opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 485,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.