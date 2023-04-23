CIBC Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$3,000.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Constellation Software stock opened at $1,952.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,791.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,639.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,280.00 and a 1-year high of $2,000.00.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.92% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

