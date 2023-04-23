CIBC Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$3.50

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFPUF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

CFPUF stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

