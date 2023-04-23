CIBC Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$77.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTRAF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Metro Price Performance

MTRAF stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Metro has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87.

About Metro

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

