CIBC Trims Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Target Price to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.