Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

