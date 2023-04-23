Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

