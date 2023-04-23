Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.97%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.