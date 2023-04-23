Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of COEP opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,385,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

