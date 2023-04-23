Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2023

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEPGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of COEP opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,385,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.