Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of COEP opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
About Coeptis Therapeutics
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.
