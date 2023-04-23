Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $3.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile



Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Featured Articles

