Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Financial Analysis

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Ameresco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Ameresco 5.20% 12.44% 3.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and Ameresco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.69 -$77.21 million N/A N/A Ameresco $1.82 billion 1.24 $94.93 million $1.78 24.47

Volatility & Risk

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameresco has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Color Star Technology and Ameresco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameresco 0 2 10 0 2.83

Ameresco has a consensus target price of $66.43, suggesting a potential upside of 52.50%. Given Ameresco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Ameresco shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Ameresco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ameresco beats Color Star Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other. The U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, such as design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures to improve the efficiency and control the operation of a facility’s energy infrastructure, and renewable energy solutions and services. The Non-Solar DG sells electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, heat or cooling, produced from renewable sources of energy, other than solar, and generated by small-scale plants, and operations and maintenance services for customer owned small-scale plants. The All Other segment focuses on the provision of enterprise energy management services, consulting services, and integrated-photovoltaic. The company was founded by George Peter Sakellaris on April 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

