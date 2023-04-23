Comparing Kenon (NYSE:KEN) & Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Kenon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 525.66 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -6.46 Kenon $573.96 million 2.52 $312.65 million $5.80 4.62

Kenon has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kenon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -20.15% -17.38% Kenon 54.38% 11.36% 7.14%

Volatility and Risk

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kenon beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

