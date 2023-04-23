Comparing Local Bounti (LOCL) and Its Peers

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Local Bounti to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.40 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million -0.08

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Local Bounti’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s peers have a beta of -24.13, meaning that their average share price is 2,513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Local Bounti and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 102 171 490 23 2.55

Local Bounti currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 452.11%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 56.14%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Local Bounti peers beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

