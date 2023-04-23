Comparing Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and Lyft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million 1.98 -$424.78 million ($1.05) -0.63 Lyft $4.10 billion 0.96 -$1.58 billion ($4.46) -2.34

Nutex Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Lyft -38.69% -112.05% -19.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Nutex Health and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nutex Health and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lyft 1 28 6 0 2.14

Nutex Health presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.38%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 68.29%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Lyft.

Summary

Nutex Health beats Lyft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care. The Population Health Division establishes and operates independent physician associations and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real State Division includes owning a land and hospital buildings which are leased to the hospital entities The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

