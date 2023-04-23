Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.67

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.67 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 34.80 ($0.43). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 33.75 ($0.42), with a volume of 359,012 shares traded.

Condor Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £61.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,687.50 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.26.

About Condor Gold

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

