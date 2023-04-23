Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 256 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

