Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

