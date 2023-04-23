Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

