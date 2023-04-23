Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,162,000 after buying an additional 276,360 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after buying an additional 871,211 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

