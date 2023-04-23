Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,265 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in PayPal were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

