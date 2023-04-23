Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 42 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $495.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.