Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 430 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,281.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,217.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,040.75. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

