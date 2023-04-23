Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,535,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,472,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

