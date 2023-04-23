Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.95 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Conifex Timber Stock Performance
CFXTF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
About Conifex Timber
Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
