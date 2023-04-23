Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $16.90. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

