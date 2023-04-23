Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,761 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

